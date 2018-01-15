Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been found guilty of murder after a fight in a Brent barbershop left victim Crispin Siddon with a stab wound through the heart.

Anthony Allen, 34, of Tillet Close, Brent, was found guilty of murder at the Old Bailey on Friday (January 12).

He had "casually" carried a knife out with him on May 5 last year, before he went to Cutz Barbers Shop in Craven Park Road, Harlesden .

A murder investigation was launched and detectives from Homicide and Major Crime Command established that the victim, Crispin Siddon, 34, entered the barber shop and a violent altercation started between him and Allen, who was already inside the shop.

During the fight, Mr Siddon sustained several stab wounds to his body and critically one stab wound to the heart.

Mr Siddon was taken to Central Middlesex Hospital but was sadly pronounced dead at 3.20pm.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

DI Simon Stancombe who led the investigation said: "On May 5 last year, Anthony Allen decided to secrete a knife in his jeans before going out for the day.

"He was not to know that a few hours later he would be involved in a fight with another man, Crispin Siddon.

"Allen used that knife to stab Mr Siddon through his heart, ending his life.

"Mr Siddon was a loving son, brother, father and husband.

"His family are left mourning his death and wondering how someone could carry a knife so casually and use it in such a callous way."

(Image: PA)

Detectives arrested Allen three days after the attack and was charged with murder on May 9.

'Words cannot describe how much we miss him'

Mr Siddon’s half-sister Keshia Siddon said: "I feel as though as piece of me is missing.

"From when I was a baby, my brother looked after me and expressed how much he loved his little sister.

"When our younger sister came along we were both overjoyed. All he wanted was the best for us and for us to make everyone proud.

"When our nephews came along he would always say he wants his sons to do well in education just like his sisters.

"Whenever we were together or on the phone he would say ‘I love you sis’ and spoke about how he couldn’t wait to see me graduate.

"The last time I was with him the last thing he said to me was ‘I love you sis, I got you’. This will stay with me forever.

"Words cannot describe how much we miss him."

Maxine Siddon, Crispin’s step-mother, said: "Crispin encouraged his sisters to work hard and do well in their studies and do better than himself. He was a generous person who would always try to help others and could always put a smile on your face if you felt down."

Allen will appear in custody at the Old Bailey for sentencing on Friday (January 19).

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!