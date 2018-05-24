The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two estates in Hanwell and South Acton have received national awards at competitions which highlighted the high quality of housing and regeneration in Ealing .

Alton Court, the first phase of homes at Copley Hanwell W7, won the Best First-Time Buyer Home award at the London Evening Standard awards on Saturday (May 19).

The development was also awarded 'Best Showhome' at the First-Time Buyer Readers' Award.

Alton Court was awarded for providing “everything that a first-time buyer might need”, including affordability, plenty of space, energy efficiency and convenient location.

(Image: Ealing Council)

The First-Time Buyer Readers' awards recognise the lengths that developers, housing associations and their partners go in order to help aspirational buyers on to the housing ladder.

Also at the London Evening Standard New Homes Awards on Saturday (May 19), Acton Gardens won the award for 'Outstanding Approach to Regeneration'.

Working with Countryside and L&Q, Ealing Council has delivered 616 new homes since 2011, out of which over 50% are affordable homes.

To ensure a socially sustainable future for the area, a spokesman for the council said a “genuine mixed community” is being created at Acton Gardens.

To achieve this, the council's aim is for 50% affordable housing and 26% family housing, along with the provision of new social infrastructure for residents.

This will include more than 13,000 square metres of public space, with new streets, parks and sports facilities in the Acton development.

(Image: Ealing Council)

Councillor Peter Mason, cabinet member for Housing, Planning & Transformation, said: “With houses in such short supply, we’re incredibly proud to have been recognised for our efforts to deliver the homes our residents need.

“Whether through our resident-led estate regeneration, our in-house development company Broadway Living, through our partnerships, these awards will give us the confidence to deliver more.

“Over the next four years, we have committed to building an additional 2,500 genuinely affordable homes, and we will work tirelessly to achieve this.”