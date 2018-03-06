The video will start in 8 Cancel

Oscar winning Three Billboards actress Frances McDormand has praised Grenfell Tower campaigners for their publicity campaign which drew inspiration from the award winning film.

The Best Actress Academy Award winner said it was “really exciting” that the film had inspired people to campaign about the tragedy.

She was speaking shortly after collecting her Academy Award for her performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Justice4Grenfell paraded a series of billboards were paraded outside Grenfell Tower in February to highlight the "lack of progress" made since the fire, saying "71 dead", "And still no arrests?", "How Come?".

McDormand, who won her second Oscar following her success in Fargo more than 20 years earlier, referenced the disaster, saying: “I think the idea that activists are taking that kind of statement and putting it out there.

"Billboards still work, so I think that it's really exciting.

"It started actually with the Grenfell Tower fire investigation then it leap-frogged to [the] Miami gun control situation, it was outside the UN... that's the kind of power that an image can have and that's what we're making, we're making powerful images."

In Three Billboards, McDormand plays a mother who challenges authorities over finding the culprit for the rape and murder of her daughter.

In February grime star Stormzy was widely praised for his show-stopping BRIT performance in which he asked the Prime Minister: “"Yo Theresa May, where’s the money for Grenfell?".

