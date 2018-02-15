The video will start in 8 Cancel

Three billboards have appeared outside the burnt out shell of Grenfell Tower slamming authorities for the lack of results eight months after the fire.

Campaigners Justice4Grenfell are responsible for the billboards, which read "71 dead", "And still no arrests?", "How come?".

The move echoes the central theme of film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, in which a mother campaigns for justice after the death of her daughter.

The boards appeared outside the tower in North Kensington on Thursday (February 15), marking eight months since a fire erupted at the tower block, killing 71 people.

A Metropolitan Police criminal investigation was launched just days after the fire and has been dubbed the largest non-terror investigation in the force's history, with around 200 officers currently working on the case.

However, there have yet to be any charges or even arrests brought forward.

In a statement by Justice4Grenfell, concerns are also raised over the number of people without a permanent home after the fire and the number of "flammable towers" in the UK.

(Image: Justice4Grenfell)

Justice4Grenfell statement "8 months on from the tragedy of the Grenfell Tower, the issue is being ignored. "71 people died in the Grenfell Tower. "And still no arrests. "And still 297 flammable towers. "And still hundreds of survivors are homeless. "And still they are not represented on the inquiry. "And still there is no justice. "These 3 billboards are here to keep this tragedy in the national conscience, to make our voices heard. "And our voices call for change to a system that kills. "And our voices demand justice for Grenfell. "You can add your voice; retweet , share, talk."

Metropolitan Police statements in the past have made clear that offences including misconduct in public office, manslaughter, corporate manslaughter and breaches of fire safety regulations are being examined by detectives.

People under investigation are not expected to be interviewed until later this year in relation to the tragedy, while Scotland Yard expects to hand the tower - still a crime scene - back to Kensington and Chelsea Council in the spring .

