More than 100 firefighters fought a huge blaze at an industrial estate in Greenford overnight.

Crews were called to the scene in Long Drive at 11.28pm on Monday (February 12).

London Fire Brigade said multiple warehouse units were alight but thankfully, there are no reports of any injuries at this stage.

A huge column of black smoke rising from the scene could be seen in the night sky as crews worked through the night to bring the situation under control.

Crews from Northolt, Wembley, Southall, Ealing, Harrow and other nearby stations. In total, some 120 firefighters attended the scene.

