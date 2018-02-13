More than 100 firefighters fought a huge blaze at an industrial estate in Greenford overnight.
Crews were called to the scene in Long Drive at 11.28pm on Monday (February 12).
London Fire Brigade said multiple warehouse units were alight but thankfully, there are no reports of any injuries at this stage.
A huge column of black smoke rising from the scene could be seen in the night sky as crews worked through the night to bring the situation under control.
Crews from Northolt, Wembley, Southall, Ealing, Harrow and other nearby stations. In total, some 120 firefighters attended the scene.
Firefighters to remain at scene throughout day
Firefighters who tackled the huge warehouse blaze will remain at the scene throughout the day, according to the London Fire Brigade.
More than 120 firefighters are still at the scene in Long Drive after the fire was first reported at around 11.30pm on Tuesday.
Nearby residents have again been urged to keep their windows and doors closed as LFB remain in the industrial estate.
See scene of major warehouse fire in Greenford
We’ve pulled together all the best footage from the scene we have to hand so far.
It gives you a pretty good idea of just how big the area is, and from how far afield the smoke could be seen from during the night.
Dramatic image from LFB
Support has come from as far afield as Haringey to assist at the scene.
This image shows just what fire crews were tasked with overnight.
"It's a bit of a worry it's still burning"
One Greenford resident told our reporter:
The fire’s been burning since 11.30. Health and safety procedure is in place and I’ve been told to keep windows closed.
There were no loud sirens last night. The brigade came quietly. It’s a bit of a worry that it’s still burning.
Karty Hirbara, who works on the industrial estate, said:
So many businesses here and in one night everything is lost. It’s a shock to see this. I left at 8.30 last night and everything was fine.
Warehouse units ablaze
First pictures from the scene
Traffic update
Traffic has returned to normal on A40 Western Avenue into town at Greenford Road (Greenford Flyover).
Long Drive remains closed in all directions.
Live from the scene
Our reporter Goolistan Cooper is on the scene now and broadcasting live via our Facebook page.
Latest from London Fire Brigade
London Fire Brigade has tweeted that firefighters are likely to remain on the scene for the rest of today.
They have also advised people living nearby to keep their doors and windows closed due to the smoke.
More video of fire engines on the scene
Pictures of the fire
Video from the scene
Smoke can be seen "from Twickenham"
Suki Kaur posted on our Facebook page that she could see the smoke from Twickenham.
Karen Franey also sent this picture, from slightly closer:
"It's like the Perivale fire"
Sarah Owne, commenting on Get West London’s Facebook page, said:
“Could smell it this morning from Pinner. It’s like the Perivale fire. So many businesses lost.”
What we know so far
Firefighters were sent to the industrial estate in Long Drive, near Greenford station, at 11.30pm on Monday, and remain at the scene dealing with the fire.
There are no reported casualties, but thick smoke continues to rise into the air around Northolt.
Smoke over Northolt
There was still a lot of smoke rising from the fire at around 8am this morning (photos from Michaela Hapgood).
Pictures from the scene
Photos courtesy of London Fire Brigade
Long Drive closed
Long Drive is closed between the A40 Western Avenue and Norwich Road.
There appears to be heavy traffic on the A40 heading into London as it passes the industrial estate, and at the other end of Long Drive, in Greenford town centre.
No injuries reported
No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is not yet known.
Some roads around the industrial estate, near Greenford station, have been closed.
"This is a very visible fire"
Station Manager Ben King, who is on the scene, said:
This is a very visible fire with around a third of the building alight.
We would advise nearby residents to keep their windows closed as there is a lot of thick smoke in the area
We have a lot of fire engines on the scene so people should avoid the area where possible.
Crews are working hard to prevent the fire spreading to other units. We are likely to be on scene for a number of hours.
Firefighters have been on scene for four hours. We’ve brought in additional resources to assist efforts to contain the fire.
Multiple warehouse units alight
London Fire Brigade reports multiple warehouse units are alight at the industrial estate in Long Drive, where 20 fire engines and 120 firefighters were sent to deal with the incident.
Firefighters have been on the scene since 11.30pm last night.
Good Morning Everyone
Hello everyone - we will be bringing you live updates on this developing situation as we get them this morning. Stay tuned.