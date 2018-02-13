The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fire crews tackling a huge warehouse blaze in Greenford are to remain at the scene throughout much of Tuesday (February 13), according to London Fire Brigade (LFB).

At around 11.30pm on Monday (February 12), firefighters were called to reports of multiple warehouse units alight at the industrial estate in Long Drive.

LFB sent 20 fire engines and more than 120 firefighters to the scene and said the fire was still alight during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A spokesman for the brigade said firefighters would remain in Long Drive throughout the day - and urged nearby residents to keep windows and doors closed.

In a statement issued at around 4am, station manager Ben King said: "This is a very visible fire with around a third of the building alight."

He continued: "We would advise nearby residents to keep their windows closed as there is a lot of thick smoke in the area. We have a lot of fire engines on the scene so people should avoid this area where possible.

"Firefighters have been on the scene for four hours. We've brought in additional resources to assist efforts to contain the fire."

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area as some roads around the industrial estate, which is near Greenford station, have been closed.

We will be bringing you live updates throughout the day via our dedicated live blog.

