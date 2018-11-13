Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Labour opposition councillor has questioned whether Westminster City Council really has the ability to pull off its ambitious £150m Oxford Street vision without help.

Westminster Labour Councillor Paul Dimoldenberg told the full council he was concerned by it attempting its vision of the "Oxford Street District" alone.

The council has set aside £50m a year over three years for the redevelopment of the area.

Planning chief Cllr Richard Beddoe told the full council last Wednesday, November 7, the Conservatives were on track to deliver their vision.

It had spent recent weeks unveiling its vision for the public to have their say on the busy shopping district, which includes a new "piazza" at Oxford Circus and a gateway to the West End at Marble Arch.

But Cllr Dimoldenberg told the council about the concerns both parties had earlier that evening raised over the problems a long-running development was causing for businesses, market traders, and residents on Berwick Street in Soho, suggesting teh council wasn't up to the bigger job.

"And that’s just a small development on a small side street and it’s creating chaos on our watch," he said.

"Now the council tells us it’s going to be transforming not only Oxford Street but the entire West End District at the same time. This is scary and you’re going at it like it’s just a walk in the park."

"You’re a cheery soul, Paul," Tory councillor Tony Devenish called across the benches.

But Cllr Dimoldenberg cautioned that he thought the project and its price-tag were ambitious: "If you’re not concerned about it, we certainly are," he said.

The public has now got the chance to have its say on the proposals for the retail district, which includes more room for pedestrians but keeping Oxford Street open to two-way traffic.

A year of battles:

The Tory council came to blows with London Mayor Sadiq Khan after it took his pedestrianisation plan for the street off the table in June.

This was one battle in a year of clashes between the council and Mr Khan, who pulled Transport for London funding earmarked for the project.

The council went to court to stop a cycle superhighway, then shunned the Mayor's offer of millions in Government cash for affordable housing, saying it came with too many strings attached and could even slow down its own building plans.

The council had backed residents concerned about a pedestrianised Oxford Street causing traffic to back up elsewhere.

The first goal of the revamp had been to plot safety plans for the arrival of the Elizabeth Line which is predicted to bring heavier foot traffic to the borough's busy centre.

The council managed to produce its plan ahead of the opening of the Elizabeth Line at Bond Street Station, then it emerged the wider project now faced delays.