Westminster City Council's leadership have voted to pursue their own vision for the retail district after rejecting the London Mayor's vision to pedestrianise a stretch of Oxford Street.

The council's cabinet on Monday night approved a plan to spend £727,000 on developing the area surrounding the retail precinct into a district.

It will seek the public’s views on how that should look, ahead of the opening of the new Elizabeth Line on the Tube later this year.

The council says it will transform the Oxford Street district into a global, iconic destination.

The council’s decision last month to reject the pedestrianisation plan put it at odds with London Mayor Sadiq Khan , who labelled its decision a "betrayal".

He has since frozen the council's access to Transport for London (TfL) funding after £8 million in transport funding was spent on the sunk pedestrianisation project.

That means the council would be digging into its own pockets for the £727,000 to develop the scheme. It will need more funds to then carry out the work.

A consultation this March found 61 per cent of Westminster residents did not support the Mayor's pedestrianisation proposals.

The council opted to back residents' concerns, and rejected his plans, causing a rift between the Mayor and the Conservative-led council.

Westminster will instead progress its own “Oxford Street District”project in a four-stage plan, in tandem with a two-stage safety scheme planned ahead of the opening of the new Elizabeth Line.

The Tube line, due to open this December, is forecast to bring significantly more foot traffic into the area by the time it is fully operational in 2021.

The council says the district will be developed in response to the long-term challenges facing the Oxford Street area, including poor air quality, the changing nature of retail, and safety issues related to the opening of the Elizabeth Line.

The plan will go out to public consultation this November.

The report to be presented to councillors on Monday originally sought the financial approval of £727,000, made up of a reallocation of £327,000 of the council’s own revenue and £400,000 from its 2018/19 Local Implementation Plan (LIP) allocation.

However, that £400,000 will no longer be available, as there is no longer any access to funding from the mayor for the project, the council confirmed.

If not pedestrianisation, then what?

There is little indication yet of exactly how the Oxford District, which will span Tottenham Court Road to Marble Arch, and the surrounding neighbourhoods to the north and south, will look - as it is yet to be designed.

However, the council says its priorities include developing more public green space for people to avoid pollution, around Oxford Street.

It envisions these spaces being connected to each other, and to the wider West End.

The council is also looking at what pedestrian safety measures may be required in advance of the opening of the Elizabeth Line stations, expected to drastically increase the numbers coming through at Tottenham Court Road and Bond Street underground stations.

These works are set to begin by October, as the new line opens two months later.

Council leader Nickie Aiken said the project will give businesses the certainty they are looking for that Westminster can future proof "iconic" Oxford Street.

She added: “Our coherent and district-wide solution will be much more than a transport scheme.

“It will ensure Oxford Street retains its status as the nation’s high street in a rapidly evolving retail environment and is renowned as a must visit destination by visitors from London, the UK and overseas.”