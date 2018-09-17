Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shocking pictures reveal the extent of flooding of houses in West Drayton after a burst water main left hundreds more without water.

The images from the scene show people having to be rescued from their homes by emergency services teams equipped with inflatable rafts on Sunday evening (September 16).

Some residents reported that sewage was rising up into the flooded water from pipes, leading to foul smells and "sewage-like" floodwaters.

One resident told getwestlondon the flooding, in the Lowdell Close area, was "like Venice". While the flooding has affected homes in that immediate area, hundreds more in Uxbridge, Hillingdon, West Drayton, Yiewsley and Hayes have been left without water.

In a statement posted on its website, Affinity Water said works to repair the burst main in Falling Lane are continuing.

The statement said: " Repair works continue on site and we have exposed more of the damaged water main. We continue to excavate the area and have been able to restore supplies to our customers.

"As we approach high demand in the morning, customers may experience a loss of water to their supply until the full repair has been completed. Should this happen, we will continue to update you on our progress on site."

(Image: Adam Szymiczek)

The company also apologised to people for the inconvenience, and said it was aware of damage to properties caused by the flooding.

Dale Brown, who was at the scene last night, said: "Where the location of the burst main is, water has currently gone into two houses and the fire team are trying to use sandbags to stop water going in those homes at the bottom of the hill.

(Image: Adam Szymiczek)

"In the next road all houses are underwater a good 12 inches. There are police and fire crews working together to help as much as they can. But there don't seem to be enough of them to help. Water is now running at the bottom of Ryeland Close going down to Lowdell Close and it is starting to fill up. Police have closed the road off."

