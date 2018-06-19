The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A huge new Primark store in Westfield London's £600 million expansion has opened, creating almost 500 jobs.

The vast new budget clothing store in the Shepherd's Bush megamall opened to shoppers on Friday (June 15).

The store, which sells menswear, womenswer, home, beauty and children's clothing is spread over 70,000 sq ft in the Westfield extension which opened in March - making Westfield London the biggest shopping centre in Europe.

(Image: Primark)

The new Primark store has been kitted out with 54 fitting rooms and the same number of tills as well as two large LED shop front windows. Shoppers entering the store will also be greeted by an interactive video wall.

As well as all the usual products, the new Primark store has its own free Wifi, helping improve the notorious lack of signal in the shopping centre as well as five "recharge" seating areas in case you've shopped until you've dropped.

(Image: Primark)

Staff at the store will also have access to their own "recharge cafe" with its own kitchen, "designed to feel like a home away from home for employees".

The store will open from 9am to 10pm from Monday to Saturday and 12pm to 6pm on Sundays.

The store is the 185th Primark store in the UK alone and opens in Westfield's 10th anniversary year.

(Image: Primark)

Simon Gibbs, Director of Sales, UK, Primark, said: “We are delighted to open our new Primark store and be part of the amazing extension at Westfield London.

"We look forward to continuing to offer our amazing fashion at amazing prices to our customers in London and the surrounding areas with our new store in Westfield London.”