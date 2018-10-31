Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Armed police descended on Feltham station after reports a man waving a gun around on a train.

British Transport Police were called to reports of a man claiming to have a weapon on board a train bound for London Waterloo on Wednesday (October 31).

Metropolitan Police officers also attended the scene and helped BTP search a man for weapons, although none were found, a spokeswoman confirmed.

The man was arrested on suspicion of causing alarm using threatening words or behaviour and taken into custody.

The incident took place at the busy rail station during the peak of rush hour, just after 8.30am, and affected South Western Railway services on the route throughout the morning.

One passenger took to Twitter, claiming it took police 35 minutes to respond to the emergency call.

Twitter user @LammaFarma wrote: "A man claiming to have a gun and be ‘tooled up’ just got off a train at Feltham but police still haven’t arrived. I heard him say this more than once... where are they!!"

He later added that it took police over 35 minutes to reach the station.

Areas around Feltham station are also reported to have been blocked during the police operation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 109 of 31/10/18.

For more on how the incident developed, check our live blog.