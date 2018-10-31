Armed police reportedly swarmed onto a train at Feltham station this morning after a passenger was overheard claiming to "have a gun" and "threatening passengers".

Worried passengers reported seeing police sniffer dogs and trains were stuck at the station while police detained the man, as reported in the Mirror.

South Western Railway said there was a "disruptive passenger" but reassured customers that trains "should be on the move soon".

One passenger tweeted at 8.50am: "Train stuck in Feltham, passenger says he has a weapon and is threatening other passengers. We can’t leave until police arrives. It’s been 30 minutes now."

Another tweeted: "Police are here with guns and a sniffer dog. Stuck on train. Really hoping it's not a real threat".

The train driver reportedly told passengers on the intercom: "Sorry ladies and gentleman for the delay, there's a passenger claiming to have a dangerous weapon on him.

"So we are waiting for the police to remove this passenger from the station so we can get on the move."

Follow our liveblog below for more updates as the situation progresses.