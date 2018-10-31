Armed police reportedly swarmed onto a train at Feltham station this morning after a passenger was overheard claiming to "have a gun" and "threatening passengers".
Worried passengers reported seeing police sniffer dogs and trains were stuck at the station while police detained the man, as reported in the Mirror.
South Western Railway said there was a "disruptive passenger" but reassured customers that trains "should be on the move soon".
One passenger tweeted at 8.50am: "Train stuck in Feltham, passenger says he has a weapon and is threatening other passengers. We can’t leave until police arrives. It’s been 30 minutes now."
Another tweeted: "Police are here with guns and a sniffer dog. Stuck on train. Really hoping it's not a real threat".
The train driver reportedly told passengers on the intercom: "Sorry ladies and gentleman for the delay, there's a passenger claiming to have a dangerous weapon on him.
"So we are waiting for the police to remove this passenger from the station so we can get on the move."
Man arrested
British Transport Police confirm man had no weapon on him
British Transport Police, who arrested the man once they arrived at the scene, have confirmed he did not have a weapon on him.
A BTP spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to Feltham station at 8.35am this morning following reports of a man claiming he had a weapon on a London Waterloo bound service.
“Colleagues from the Metropolitan Police also attended, and the man was searched but no weapons were found.
“He has been arrested under Section 5 of the Public Order Act and taken into custody.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 109 of 31/10/18.
Passengers ask why police took so long to arrive
Frightened passengers stuck at the station this morning are asking on social media why it took the police so long to arrive.
One passenger claims police took more than 35 minutes to attend the scene after reports of a man with a weapon.
BTP confirm a man has been arrested
British Transport Police have confirmed that a man was arrested this morning at Feltham train station.
What we know
The Mirror has reported that there was a man waving what looked like a gun at Feltham station this morning during rush hour.
Trains have suffered severe delays, with some standing still for over half an hour while police dealt with the emergency incident.
Reports from the scene suggested there were armed police and sniffer dogs at the scene.
We will confirm further details and keep you updated.