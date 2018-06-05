The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police have released the image of a man wanted on suspicion of attempted murder after a mum and baby were stabbed in Feltham 's Oriel estate.

The public are warned not to approach 25-year-old Rehan Khan but instead dial 999 immediately if he is seen.

He is wanted by officers who were called to a house in Swinfield Close 7.12pm on Monday (June 4) to reports of concerns for the welfare of the occupants.

At the scene, a 32-year-old woman and an 11-month-old baby boy were found suffering stab injuries.

Both victims were taken to a west London hospital for treatment.

The boy remains in a critical condition. The woman's injures are not life-threatening.

Enquiries are underway to trace a man who was known to the victims.

He is Rehan Khan, 25, and he is known to frequent the Hounslow and Isleworth areas, and has links to Newham, Slough and Hammersmith and Fulham.

Enquiries continue to establish whether he had been staying at the address in Swinfield Close.

Detectives from the West Area Safeguarding Team are investigating. A crime scene has been put in place and officers remain at the scene.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hounslow Police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6981/4June. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

For an immediate sighting of Khan please call 999.