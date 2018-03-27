Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A temperature drop has been predicted to hit the UK this week , but latest forecasts suggest snow is unlikely in west London this bank holiday weekend.

Earlier forecasts suggested a “White Easter” was looking possible as the Met Office predicted a sharp drop in temperatures towards the end of this week.

However, a spokesman for the national weather service said on Monday (March 26) that forecasters are not expecting “anything on the scale of the last two spells of unusually cold weather.”

“There is a low risk of snow in the south on Wednesday as a weather system moves eastwards across northern France,” the Met Office spokesman added.

“That is a much more marginal situation than those earlier this month and would need a variety of factors to come together.”

Met Office said the “variety of factors” include the rain coming far enough north, the air being cold enough to reach the required levels for snow and sufficient precipitation.

Speaking to getwestlondon , the spokesman added: “Snow is looking quite unlikely for west London. We might get a few flurries in the Chilterns but we don't think it will come into town.”

Forecasts suggest weather will become “generally more unsettled” with many areas seeing showers or longer spells of rain at times as well as some sunny spells.

Although there is still a risk of seeing some snow in places as the week progresses, this is most likely in the north of England and Scotland, particularly over hills.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Frank Saunders, said: “It is important to point out that we are not expecting anything on the scale of the last two spells of unusually cold weather which brought significant and disruptive snowfall.

“Throughout the Easter weekend, it will stay unsettled with showers or longer outbreaks of rain for most.

“There will be some sunshine as well though, with the best of any drier and brighter weather expected across the northwest.”

The forecaster also highlighted the fact the sun is much stronger than it was a month ago and the daylight hours longer.

This means snow is less likely to settle by day, so if we do see some snow it is more unlikely to cause disruption.

After the weekend the weather may become more settled across northern parts for a time, but southern parts are still likely to see showers or longer spells of rain at times.

