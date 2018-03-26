The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 'White Easter' is looking increasingly likely , that is according to the latest weather predictions.

West London may be set for some snow as the Met Office predicts a sharp drop in temperatures towards the end of the week.

A fourth "Beast from the East" has been forecast to hit the UK over the bank holiday weekend, blowing away chances of a spring-like Easter.

According to the Met Office, the chill will set in from Wednesday (March 28).

Showers and longer spells of rain could mean chances of snow in west London from Wednesday to Friday (March 30), as well as windy weather.

The Met Office confirmed "unsettled weather" was expected to affect the UK throughout Easter weekend.

According to some long-range forecast models, temperatures are expected to remain below the seasonal average across northern Europe over the coming months.

Forecaster Amy Hodgson, of The Weather Channel , said the chilly outlook was still in response to the sudden stratospheric warming event and polar vortex split which took place back in February.

She added the extended cold period was caused by high pressure blocking warmer air from sweeping across the country from the south west.

"For April, we expect temperatures to remain below normal across northern Europe," she said.

Research by Dr Todd Crawford, chief meteorologist at The Weather Channel, shows that these events can lead to prolonged cold weather and a negative North Atlantic Oscillation 30 to 60 days after the initial split.

Bitterly cold winds from the east and north east normally dominate during a negative North Atlantic Oscillation phase.

This could mean another Beast from the East could occur before May as dry and cold conditions take charge under high pressure throughout much of April.

He said: “As we head into April, most computer forecast models suggest we will get at least one more big cold spell before the blocking pattern fades, with warmer and wetter weather confined to parts of southern Europe."

However, there could be some improvements with a spell of warmer weather in May and the mercury rising to around average by June.

"For May, we are forecasting above normal temperatures for the UK to western Scandinavia," Dr Crawford added.

"Forecast confidence lowers further on, but there is however the risk that below normal temperatures could linger into May."

