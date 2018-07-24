A man has been jailed after police found more than 400 cannabis plants growing in a drugs factory in Ealing .
Dai Van Nguyen, 40, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 11 months at Ealing Magistrates' Court on Friday (July 20).
He was also ordered to pay a £140 surcharge for abstracting electricity at the Northfields property, a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.
The drugs factory, in Derwent Road, Northfields, was found to have 406 cannabis plants growing inside.
A picture posted by Ealing Common police on Twitter shows a number of plants being cultivated by LED lights.
A police spokesman said on Tuesday (July 24): "A man [has been] convicted of cultivating 406 cannabis plants in Northfields.
"[He received] 11 months imprisonment and £140 surcharge for abstracting electricity."