Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A “devastated” family of four from Feltham are suffering sleepless nights after a huge fire tore through their home on Sunday (June 3) and destroyed everything they own.

Jawaad Salam and his wife Rabia fled from their house in Westbourne Road with their two children, aged 11 and 14, when a huge fire broke out at around 4.30pm.

The fire spread through the semi-detached home “within five minutes”, destroying everything from clothes to children's football trophies and years of treasured family photos.

Mr Salam, who did not sleep for two days after the fire, suffers from kidney failure and was put on the transplant list because his kidneys are currently functioning at around 5%.

The 47-year-old says the fire has not helped his condition and that the family are now “really struggling”.

Speaking to getwestlondon on Wednesday (June 6), Mr Salam said: “My son and I were downstairs relaxing, I was about to fall asleep because my kidneys mean I don't have the energy to stay up all day.

“All I heard was my daughter screaming saying there's no water coming out of the shower and all of the TV power cut out. So I checked the lights, flicked them on and off, and nothing happened.

“I went to the cupboard underneath the stairs where the power circuit was and saw flames at the back. I quickly shut that door and shouted to everyone to get out of the house.

“We lost every single thing you could think of in that house within five minutes. All you can do is run out of the house, you don't have time to pack your bags, we just ran for our lives.”

(Image: Darren Pepe)

Six fire engines and 35 firefighters and officers were called to the house in Westbourne Road at around 4.30pm and took nearly three hours to bring the fire under control.

Although the cause of the fire is still under investigation, it is believed to have caused by the electrical unit, a spokesman for London Fire Brigade said.

The family were put up in a B&B and a hotel by the council and their landlord as they wait to see if insurers will cover the cost of their destroyed family home.

(Image: Jawaad Salam)

Mr Salam added: “We're all really struggling after the fire. We're trying to be cool on the outside for the kids, but it's killing me and my wife on the inside.

“You try and put a brave face on it but you can't do that all the time. I haven't slept in two days straight, my mind is everywhere because I'm worried about my kids.

“The children have had sleepless nights too. My 14-year-old daughter saw what happened and is trying to get it out but she's finding it difficult to speak to anyone.

“They're back at school now to take their minds off it, but all their uniforms were destroyed in the fire. Their schools had to supply them with new ones and they've been so supportive to us.

“I don't know what we will do if the insurance doesn't come through. We have no money, we're living hand to mouth. I've been wearing the same clothes for the past two days.”

(Image: Darren Pepe)

One of the family's neighbours Noor Mahdi is now fundraising for the family to help them after they lost their home to the devastating fire.

To donate money to help Mr Salam and his family, click here .