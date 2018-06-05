The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two adults and two children managed to escape from a fire at a house in Feltham on Sunday, June 3.

Six fire engines and 35 firefighters were called to the property on Westbourne Road, but the ground and first floor of the property were destroyed by the blaze.

A small part of the fascia and guttering to an adjoining property were also damaged by the fire.

A woman was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but she did not require hospital treatment.

A statement on the London Fire Brigade website said: "Six fire engines and 35 firefighters and officers were called to a fire at a house in Westbourne Road in Feltham.

"The ground and first floors of the property were destroyed by fire. A small part of the fascia and guttering to an adjoining property were damaged by fire.

"Two adults and two children left the property before the arrival of the Brigade. One woman was treated at the scene by firefighters for smoke inhalation.

"The Brigade was called at 4.30pm and the fire was under control at 7.19pm. Fire crews from Feltham, Twickenham and Heston fire stations attended the scene."

The cause of the fire is currently believed to have been a faulty electrical unit and therefore accidental.