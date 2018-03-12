The video will start in 8 Cancel

A development of more than 200 homes in Ealing has been given the go-ahead as part of the ongoing transformation of Hanwell's Copley Close estate.

Broadway Living, Ealing Council's development arm, will build 202 new homes as part of phase six of the Copley Close regeneration after planning permission was granted.

Out of these homes, 66 will be social rent, discounted market or shared ownership, and the remaining will be for private sale - with affordability schemes “likely to be available”.

Phase six, currently known as “Copley Castle Bar”, will be formed of a collection of “contemporary new homes of mixed tenure” and will surround a landscaped central square.

The developer suggests this central residential hub will form the “heart of the development”, located at the halfway point of the project.

David Colley, the regeneration manager at Ealing Council , said the transformation of the Hanwell estate has already been “remarkable”.

He said: “The change at Copley Close as regeneration continues has already been remarkable, turning an ageing estate into somewhere residents – current and new – will be proud to live.

“The extended planning permission will let us go even further, we are not just creating modern, high-quality new homes, but a reinvigorated, vibrant, new place.”

The first phase of homes for private sale in the estate, known as Alton Court, will be complete this spring.

Work continues on the “extensive refurbishment” of existing homes and building work for phase six is expected to begin in early 2019, Broadway Living said.

Broadway Living's model means that it can deliver more affordable housing by using the profits made from private sales and rental properties.

Back in September 2013, Ealing Council announced that the Copley Close estate would benefit from £50 million of improvements.

Copley Close was identified in 2008 as one of several sites in need of regeneration, but the process stalled after one set of plans was deemed unworkable.

