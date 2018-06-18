Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A row of four shops whose roofs crashed to the ground in Brent Street on Monday afternoon (June 18) was evacuated by volunteers before London Fire Brigade (LFB) arrived.

Emergency services were called to the Hendon street after a 20-metre stretch of roofing collapsed at 12.49pm.

Metropolitan Police and LFB confirmed nobody was injured in the incident but 15 people were evacuated to safety.

Up to nine volunteers from Jewish community organisation Shomrim's north west London branch helped evacuate the packed shops before emergency services arrived.

Speaking to getwestlondon a Shomrim spokesman said: "We helped to evacuate everyone who was inside the shops, we made sure everybody was out of the small parade of shops affected and everyone was accounted for. We worked with the shop owners to make sure there was nobody inside the toilets or anything like that and we managed to get them safely across the road."

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

He added: "When London Fire Brigade arrived we'd evacuated everybody from the first five shops affected, and as a precautionary measure they evacuated the next row of shops."

In a statement posted on Twitter Shomrim wrote: "Shomrim volunteers responded and assisted with evacuation of shopkeepers and customers along the parade until the arrival of emergency services."

A shop assistant at Brent Street bakery, Bonjour, two doors down from where a the roofs collapsed described the damage as “really bad.”

Speaking to getwestlondon, shop assistant Vio Bezuhanit, arrived at work after the incident but has described the shocking aftermath.

She said: “It’s really bad. There are lots of bricks and rubble on the pavement - part of it is still taped off, it looks really bad. I know the people who work at the glazing place - all the shops up to the jewellery shop are closed. Our business is fine, all the shops from the 86 restaurant up to us are still open.”

She added: “I don’t think the collapsed shops will open again very soon - it wouldn’t surprise me if they closed down, the damage is so bad.”

Brent Street was reopened to traffic following the incident at around 3.30pm.

(Image: LFB)

An LFB spokesman said: “Firefighters were called to assist at the partial collapse of a roof in Brent Street in Hendon.

"A brick fascia approximately 20 metres long above a row of shops collapsed to ground level. There are no reports of any injuries.

"Five people were evacuated before the arrival of the Brigade and firefighters evacuated a further 15 people as a precaution.

"The Brigade was called at 12.49 and the incident was over for firefighters at 13.55. Two fire engines from Hendon and Finchley fire stations attended the scene."

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.