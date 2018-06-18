Brent Street was partially closed after shop dramatically collapsed in Hendon, Barnet on Monday afternoon (June 18).

A 20-metre-long roof above a row off shops crashed to the ground shortly before 1pm on Monday spilling bricks and rubble into the street.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) and Metropolitan Police were called to the incident at 12.49pm.

There were no reported injuries in the incident and LFB confirmed 15 people were safely evacuated from the building.

According to Metropolitan Police the road remains partially closed at 3pm on Monday.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called at 12.49pm today to reports that a roof had collapsed onto the pavement on Brent Street.



"Officers attended with LAS. Officers remain on the scene. There were no reported injuries.



"Road closures are in place whilst emergency services deal."



No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

We will bringing you all the latest updates and information about traffic following the incident in our blog below.