Brent Street was partially closed after shop dramatically collapsed in Hendon, Barnet on Monday afternoon (June 18).
A 20-metre-long roof above a row off shops crashed to the ground shortly before 1pm on Monday spilling bricks and rubble into the street.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) and Metropolitan Police were called to the incident at 12.49pm.
There were no reported injuries in the incident and LFB confirmed 15 people were safely evacuated from the building.
According to Metropolitan Police the road remains partially closed at 3pm on Monday.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called at 12.49pm today to reports that a roof had collapsed onto the pavement on Brent Street.
"Officers attended with LAS. Officers remain on the scene. There were no reported injuries.
"Road closures are in place whilst emergency services deal."
No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.
We will bringing you all the latest updates and information about traffic following the incident in our blog below.
Charity volunteers help out in aftermath of collapsed Brent Street building
"It looks really bad" - workers at neighbouring businesses describe the damage following roof collapse
A shop assistant at Brent Street bakery, Bonjour, two doors down from where a the roofs collapsed has said the damage is “really bad.”
Speaking to Getwestlondon shop assistant Vio Bezuhanit, arrived at work after the incident but has described the shocking aftermath.
She said: “It’s really bad. There are lots of bricks and rubble on the pavement - part of it is still taped off, it looks really bad. I know the people who work at the glazing place - all the shops up to the jewellery shop are closed.Our business is fine, all the shops from the 86 restaurant up to us are still open.”
She added: “I don’t think the collapsed shops will open again very soon - it wouldn’t surprise me if they closed down, the damage is so bad.”
A pharmacy and a hairdresser were among shops affected by roof collapse
A pharmacy, a hairdresser, a clothes shop and a glazing outlet were the businesses above which the roof dramatically collapsed this afternoon in Hendon. Police tape remains in place at the scene.
Shocking image shows extent of damage
A shocking image shows Brent Street’s pavements covered in rubble and bricks from a stretch of roof that collapsed above several shops.
Bus routes affected by the incident back to normal
Brent Street was shut by police in the hours following a shocking roof collapse that led to traffic in the area.
TFL confirmed buses diverted following the incident have now resumed their normal routes.
Shocking shop collapse scatters debris into Brent Street
A 20-metre-long section off roof collapsed onto the pavement in Brent Street on Monday afternoon. Emergency services were called to the incident just before 1pm. While nobody was hurt five people were evacuated from the scene which affected a row of shops. London Fire Brigade (LFB) confirmed the incident was under control just before 2pm.
An LFB spokesman said:
“Firefighters were called to assist at the partial collapse of a roof in Brent Street in Hendon.
A brick fascia approximately 20 metres long above a row of shops collapsed to ground level. There are no reports of any injuries.
Five people were evacuated before the arrival of the Brigade and firefighters evacuated a further 15 people as a precaution.
The Brigade was called at 1249 and the incident was over for firefighters at 1355. Two fire engines from Hendon and Finchley fire stations attended the scene.”