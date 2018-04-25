The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Concerns about social inclusion featured in hustings for two Chelsea wards as candidates fight it out in the hotly contested council during the run-up to next month's local elections.

The event was organised by the Chelsea Society candidates from the Brompton and Hans Town and Stanley wards.

Representatives from each party contesting the wards were invited to speak during the event held at St Luke’s Hall on Monday night (April 23).

The society was founded 91 years ago to protect the interests of people living and working in Chelsea and preserving and enhancing its “unique character”.

Candidates were asked what their party thought about a mixed community in Chelsea.

Advance Together candidate Jenny Eastwood, who is running for Stanley ward on Kensington & Chelsea Council, told the gathering: “The last thing we want is the Sutton development pulled down.”

An appeal against Kensington & Chelsea Council’s rejection of a plan for the redevelopment of the Sutton Estate will be heard just after the election, on May 9.

The Liberal Democrats' Moya Denman, who is standing in Brompton and Hans Town, said she was in favour of “taxing, if necessary, people with empty properties".

Conservative candidate in Brompton and Hans Town, Walaa Idris, said: “I think we should have more social housing in Chelsea.”

Labour’s Richard Chute, who is standing in Stanley ward, said his party was "in favour of as much social housing as possible".

Elizabeth de Stanford Wallitt, who is running as a UK Independence Party candidate in Brompton and Hans Town, said: “We are a party that supports the social fabric of the local community.”

She said she was concerned by the loss of local services, including shops for the community.

One resident asked how candidates would lobby to prevent 'buy to leave' through legislation.

Richard Chute said: “The proliferation of luxury investment properties is a bugbear - when you go down [the streets] and there are no lights - it’s a national scandal.”

Moya Denman said: “I would definitely wish to tax buy to leave.”

Candidates were asked if they would oppose Crossrail if there were plans for it in the area.

Green Party candidate Heinz Schumi, who is running for the council in Stanley, ward, said: “I am certainly against Crossrail in Chelsea.”

Richard Chute said: “We would oppose anything that causes a loss of social housing.”

Jenny Eastwood, for Advance Together, said her party “does not agree with Crossrail here in Chelsea".

However, the candidate for Stanley ward suggested there were “excellent brownfield sites” for Crossrail in North Kensington.

Walaa Idris said Crossrail was not on the table “but when we come back, we will consult with constituents".

Mary Denman told the gathering: “We are waiting to see what Transport for London says.” She added that she felt Chelsea should not lose out.

Elizabeth de Stanford Wallitt said: “We would be very happy to work with other parties opposing it [Crossrail].”

The Chelsea Society is next holding hustings for the Royal Hospital and Chelsea Riverside wards on Monday April 30.

The event will be in St Luke’s Hall, St Luke’s Street, SW3 3RP, from 6.30pm to 8pm.