Many of you weren't thrilled to hear that free parking will be scrapped at Brent Cross Shopping Centre once its multi-million pound redevelopment is finished in 2022.

Work to double the UK's oldest shopping mall in size is due to begin this year - and while 150 new shops, 50 restaurants and a cinema are included in the plans, free parking is not.

Brent Cross London developers Hammerson and Standard Life Investments have explained paid parking is a legal planning requirement of the new centre.

Mixed Facebook comments conveyed everything from horror through to resignation and even joy at the news.

Some readers used grief-struck emojis to express their disappointment.

Bianca Gilsenan wrote "whattttttttttt" accompanied with a scream face emoji.

Kenny Baughman expressed concern that making visitors pay for parking could turn Brent Cross into somewhere "only for the rich" to go.

But Kevin Crowle was less surprised...

Meanwhile, Mick Ashford even saw the positive side for the environment.

There will be three new multi-storey car parks at the site but visitors will have to pay to use them.

The parking charges are yet to be set and won't come into effect until the new scheme opens.

A new bus station and better highways infrastructure are among plans to improve transport links to Brent Cross.

Speaking to getwestlondon, a Hammerson and Standard Life Investments spokesman said: "Having revolutionised retail when it opened more than 40 years ago, the plans for Brent Cross will double the size of the existing centre.

"This will include up to 150 new retail stores and 50 new restaurants, a state of the art leisure and cinema offer, hotel accommodation and improved public spaces including a new town square.

"The plans also include a relocated and enlarged bus station as well as improved transport and highways infrastructure."

"Car parking will be improved through the provision of three new multi-storey car parks linked directly to the centre," they continued.

"A legal requirement of the planning permission is that we will, in due course, have to charge customers for parking but this will not come into effect until the new scheme opens. Charges have not yet been set."

Hammerson and Standard Life Investments has assured shoppers the current centre will remain open throughout the redevelopment process.

