Works to transform the historic Brent Cross Shopping Centre into a massive new shopping mecca are to begin soon.

With plans for a cinema, 60 restaurants and 200 more shops, the new Brent Cross Shopping Centre will rival Westfield.

Developers Hammerson and Standard Life Investments have said the company is keen to start construction on the 370 acre-site "as soon as possible" and aim to start building in 2018.

The regeneration, which is due to be completed in 2022, will be double the size of the current shopping centre.

It is expected to create up to 3,500 retail jobs and 5,000 construction opportunities.

The new complex will have a new town square and a space for pop-up shops alongside well-established brands.

Here is what we can expect when it's finished.

Plans for huge new Brent Cross Shopping Centre

It will have:

A new town square.

More than 200 new retail stores.

60 restaurants.

A cinema complex.

Hotel accommodation.

An enlarged bus station.

7,600 car parking spaces.

It will be double the size of the current Brent Cross Shopping Centre and cover two million sq ft.

A new Marks & Spencer anchor store.

John Lewis and Fenwick stores will be retained.

(Image: Tavistock)

Around the shopping centre

(Image: Tavistock)

A new bridge

A green landscaped boulevard – which will span the North Circular and create a walkway for people from Brent Cross London to the regeneration to the south of Brent Cross London.

(Image: Tavistock)

Speaking to getwestlondon, a Hammerson and Standard Life Investments spokesman said: “ Brent Cross London will deliver the redevelopment of Brent Cross Shopping Centre and related critical infrastructure, which will include up to 200 new retail stores, 50 restaurants, a cinema complex and hotel accommodation.

"Full planning consent was granted for Brent Cross London in October 2017.

“In December 2017, the Secretary of State also approved the compulsory purchase order (CPO) granted to the London Borough of Barnet which will enable the development to go ahead.

"Works on-site are scheduled to commence in 2018. "

(Image: Tavistock)

Construction company Laing O’Rourke has been chosen to deliver the Brent Cross Shopping Centre extension.

The Hammerson and Standard Life Investments spokesman added: " We are working closely with construction company Laing O’Rourke to enable a start on site as soon as possible.”

(Image: Tavistock)

