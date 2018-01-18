The video will start in 8 Cancel

Works to dramatically transform Brent Cross Shopping Centre and the surrounding area are set to begin this year.

Plans for a cinema, 60 restaurants and 200 new shops will turn the historic Brent Cross Shopping Centre into a complex to rival Westfield.

The Secretary of State approved Barnet Council's compulsory purchase order (CPO) of the 370 acre-site in December last year.

Developers, Hammerson and Standard Life Investments, now want to start building at Brent Cross "as soon as possible."

Speaking to getwestlondon, a Hammerson and Standard Life Investments spokesman said: "We are working closely with construction company Laing O’Rourke to enable a start on site as soon as possible.”

They added: “In December 2017, the Secretary of State approved the compulsory purchase order (CPO) granted to the London Borough of Barnet which will enable the development to go ahead and works on-site are scheduled to commence in 2018."

The completion date for the new Brent Cross Shopping Centre is 2022.

When finished it will be double the size of the current complex and have more than 200 new shops as well as a hotel, 60 restaurants and a town square.

Construction company Laing O’Rourke has been chosen to deliver the Brent Cross Shopping Centre extension.

It is working closely with the site's developers to start building on site this year.

