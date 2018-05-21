Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Boxpark Wembley has finally announced some of the restaurants that will occupy units when the new venue opens later this year.

The 50,000 sq ft pop-up mall is Boxpark's biggest project yet and as well as a 2,000-person capacity events space, it will put 27 new food and drink businesses at the centre of Wembley Park.

Boxpark CEO and founder, Roger Wade, wants the new Olympic Way site to be a "superhub" for football fans visiting Wembley - especially during the Euro 2020 Championship.

The new Boxpark will open at the centre of one of Europe's largest regeneration projects, Wembley Park, with the aim of making visitors stick around what currently feels like a massive building site.

Wingstop, Shake Shack, Ugly Dumpling, Poptata and The Athenian have all been confirmed as the first food vendors to sign-up to occupy units at Boxpark.

US chicken wing chain Wingstop, which already has more than 1,000 restaurants worldwide, is opening its first UK branch this summer. The menu obviously focuses on chicken wings with a choice of 12 flavours, starting with mild and ranging through Hawaiian, Teriyaki and Cajun through to Atomic (no prizes for guessing how hot that is).

Burger joint and milkshake specialists, Shake Shack, first opened in London in 2013 with a branch in Covent Garden.

Ugly Dumpling mixes Western and Eastern flavours to transform the humble dumpling from how you may know it as an Asian street snack.

Dumplings on the menu include Asian classics, such as aromatic duck and pork belly as well as innovative new concoctions such as cheesburger or mushroom and truffle.

The team at Poptata are known for their chips and cheesy chips as well as portions loaded with meatballs, smashed avocado or chorizo.

The Athenian is a Greek street food business serving Souvlaki, a flatbread wrap from Athens. Flatbreads are filled with a choice of chicken, pork or grilled halloumi cheese, topped with salad and homemade sauces - be it spicy feta cheese, tzatziki or the signature yoghurt, mustard, honey and secret herbs sauce.

75% of Boxpark Wembley's units have been snapped up by businesses and the spaces that will be occupied by a mix of retailers and independent food and drink vendors.

The new Boxpark will be totally undercover and fully-heated, making it different from the rest.

Mr Wade said: “There’s a real mix of food offerings that we think both locals and visitors will enjoy – we’re excited to have them as part of the Boxpark family."

More vendors are to be announced by Boxpark in the coming months.