Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Boxpark Wembley is due to open later this year and be the pop-up businesses' biggest project yet.

The joint Quintain and Boxpark venture promises to bring a new food and drink hub at the foot of Wembley Stadium.

The 50,000 sq ft space in Olympic Way will house 27 food and drinks vendors and a 400-capacity events space.

Following £500,000 in losses and several business closures in the first six months of Boxpark Croydon getwestlondon spoke to Boxpark chief executive, Robert Wade, about what will make his Wembley venture different.

As well as being the first Boxpark to be fully indoors, Mr Wade said there are plans to turn his latest project into "the best fan zone in Europe."

(Image: Boxpark)

Speaking to getwestlondon Robert Wade said: "Wembley has evolved on from Shoreditch and Croydon - it's effectively all indoors - it's Boxpark stage three."

He added: "We want to build the best fan zone in Europe because the reality is lots of people go to Wembley Stadium and SSE Arena but they're just coming and going and we want them to stay around and have a whole day experience."

(Image: Boxpark)

Wembley is currently one of the biggest regeneration sites in Europe and Boxpark in the area is a joint venture majority funded by Wembley Park developers Quintain.

Quintain plan to deliver 7,000 new homes and 40 new shops and restaurants to the area as part of the £3bn regeneration project.

Boxpark Wembley plans to be open from 8am to 11pm.

Mr Wade said: "It would be open before, during and after matches and definitely before events at SSE Arena - so we know 150 days are going to be really busy days for us and the other days are about making sure we build a good rapport with the local community - Wembley is changing massively - we want to create a space where the local community can actually spend time."

(Image: Boxpark)

When asked how Boxpark Wembley aims to maintain a loyal footfall, Mr Wade said: "We want to create a fantastic fan zone experience -the idea is you come to a match or you come to the arena and you can get the atmosphere before.

"So if it's a football match to be played at the stadium you can maybe watch the game from the week before and enjoy some great food and drink and then afterwards watch the real play.

"But beyond those days we're going to have a full programme of events so we'll run our Beatbox bar for 400 people there, which is our day-to-day events space and we're going to working with our new event promoters, LWE, who produce things like Printworks and Junction 2."

(Image: Boxpark)

When asked how he planned to deal with the noise of Wembley Stadium crowds and football fans at Boxpark potentially being an issue for residents, Mr Wade said: "I know historically there have been problems with football fans but I think nowadays fans just want to have a nice day out.

"Like any venue we'll have to fantastic security, we'll have to abide by the same licensing requirements - so we'll stop serving drinks one hour before a game and we'll probably also have to have designated home fans and designated away fans.

"When it comes to the issue of noise the building has been built with specific acoustic levels. Our partners are Quintain and they own the residential estate next to us so the last thing we're going to do is build something that's going to affect their residential buildings - we've totally made sure that in terms of acoustic impact it will be limited.

(Image: Quintain)

Asked how he'd ensure the £500,000 in losses and closures of several businesses at Boxpark Croydon wouldn't be repeated at Wembley, Mr Wade said: "To be honest I think those issues have been over-stated, we always plan to lose money in the first six months - any retail project that costs £5million to set up and thinks they're going money straight away - I'd say their business plan is very suspect.

"As for tenants we plan for 20% of our tenants to change over every year - it's a normal course of business especially when you're supporting small independent businesses."

He added: "But there's a lot of lessons from Croydon and Shoreditch we'll bring over to Wembley."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!