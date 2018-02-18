Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Boxpark Wembley is one step closer to happening, having got the go-ahead from Brent Council.

Boxpark's "biggest" venue yet, the Wembley Park retail hub will dwarf the existing popular pop-up sites in Shoreditch and Croydon.

Plans for the 50,000 sq ft venue in Olympic Way, including space for 27 independent food and drink stands, a 20,000 sq ft events space and a 300 capacity venue, were approved by Brent Council on Wednesday (February 14).

Now that planning permission has been granted, the joint Quintain and Boxpark venture is set to open later this year.

Brent Council’s cabinet member for regeneration, employment, skills and growth, Councillor Shama Tatler, said: "Wembley’s already known the world over but this news from Boxpark shows how far the area has come in becoming so much more than a match-day destination.

"There’s a real buzz being generated about the place and Boxpark’s arrival in Brent will not only be good news for start-ups looking for space or for artists looking for somewhere to perform, it will also help to bring more people to the area which will be a boost for other local businesses in the area."

The approval came days after Quintain (the developer delivering Wembley Park) announced it had appointed the mastermind behind the Southbank regeneration, Claudio Giambrone, as its new head of marketing.

Chief operating officer of Quintain, James Saunders, said: "We’re thrilled to be able to say that Boxpark is now officially coming to Wembley Park.

"The opening will mark as huge step change in the transformation for the area, adding to the growing offer of shops, homes and activity already here.

"Set to open later this year, Boxpark Wembley will be a new destination for local people and the growing number of visitors to the area, to experience some of the best street food London has to offer. Boxpark is officially coming home, and we couldn’t be more excited."

