Parents of children starting primary school in Hillingdon this month can rejoice at the positive Ofsted reports in the area.
Following the education watchdogs latest inspections, a majority of the primary schools across Hillingdon have been awarded satisfying classifications.
Most of the schools who have had an Ofsted inspection have been graded as 'good', and 11 primary schools received the highly regarded ‘outstanding’ grade. There are currently no schools listed as ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted in Hillingdon.
A newly opened primary school is performing to the best standard, whilst others have improved their overall performance dramatically.
Built on a former RAF site in Uxbridge, John Locke Academy, on Bader Way, brilliantly received an 'outstanding' award in every category at their first ever inspection last year .
Grange Park Junior School has triumphantly jumped to a ‘good’ rating after being awarded ‘satisfactory’ and ‘requires improvements’ in previous years.
Head teacher Sophia Shaikh believes she is blessed to work with her senior leaders and staff who have taken on board all the new initiatives introduced, she says: "Everyone is willing to go the extra mile, there is no room for complacency and we never, ever give up.
"These children get one chance and we do everything we can to improve their life chances.
"We value parent collaboration and a partnership with parents who work hard to provide for and support their pupils. Parent meetings and workshops are an integral part of how we work in unity.
"We are all willing to try new ways of working to prepare our pupils for the future."
Following an Ofsted inspection in April 2017 Charville Academy has also improved their rating from 'requires improvement' to 'good'.
The inspection states: "The headteacher, together with other senior leaders, has worked diligently to improve the quality of teaching and learning across the school since its last inspection.
"Teaching, learning and assessment are now good. Consequently, pupils make good progress in a wide range of subjects."
The report also spoke highly of the students at Charville Academy stating they are an asset to the school, the report says: "They are well behaved, considerate and respectful.
"Pupils have a good understanding of the school’s values and display this in their behaviour around the school and towards one another."
However, it’s not great news for all of the boroughs educational institutions as seven primary schools are currently graded as ‘requires improvement’.
This includes Oak Farm Junior School who have dropped to a lower status after being awarded ‘good’ in their previous two reports.
These are the current Ofsted ratings for every primary school in Hillingdon
|
Name of Primary School
|
Number of Pupils
|
Latest Rating
|
Last Inspection
|
Belmore Primary Academy
|
655
|
Good
|
July 3, 2014
|
Bishop Winnington-Ingram CofE Primary School
|
374
|
Good
|
April 27, 2016
|
Botwell House catholic Primary School
|
708
|
Good
|
September 17, 2014
|
Brookside Primary School
|
485
|
Requires Improvement
|
February 1, 2017
|
Charville Academy
|
603
|
Good
|
April 25, 2017
|
Coteford Junior School
|
280
|
Good
|
June 24, 2015
|
Cowley St Laurence CofE Primary School
|
464
|
Good
|
July 3, 2013
|
Cranford Park Academy
|
965
|
Good
|
June 20, 2013
|
Dr Triplett’s CofE Primary School
|
457
|
Good
|
June 23, 2016
|
Field End Junior School
|
391
|
Requires Improvement
|
April 17, 2018
|
Glebe Primary School
|
561
|
Good
|
June 11, 2015
|
Grange Park Junior School
|
403
|
Good
|
January 21, 2016
|
Grange Park Infant and Nursery School
|
434
|
Good
|
November 20, 2014
|
Grangewood School
|
99
|
Outstanding
|
June 26, 2014
|
Guru Nanak Sikh Academy
|
1567
|
Good
|
June 10, 2014
|
Harefield Junior School
|
296
|
Outstanding
|
May 14, 2008
|
Harmondsworth Primary School
|
232
|
Good
|
January 31, 2012
|
Hayes Park School
|
728
|
Good
|
June 19, 2013
|
Hedgewood School
|
148
|
Good
|
December 11, 2012
|
Hewens Primary School
|
460
|
Good
|
June 2, 2015
|
Hillside Junior School
|
231
|
Good
|
November 23, 2010
|
Hillside Infant School
|
237
|
Good
|
May 9, 2018
|
Holy Trinity CofE Primary School
|
227
|
Good
|
November 21, 2017
|
John Locke Academy
|
262
|
Outstanding
|
May 23, 2017
|
Lady Bankes Infant School
|
353
|
Outstanding
|
July 7, 2015
|
Laurel Lane Primary School
|
409
|
Good
|
June 6, 2017
|
Meadow High School
|
224
|
Good
|
October 22, 2013
|
Minet Junior School
|
468
|
Good
|
September 24, 2015
|
Moorcroft School
|
68
|
Good
|
November 26, 2014
|
Nanaksar Primary School
|
200
|
Good
|
June 24, 2015
|
Oak Farm Infant School
|
353
|
Outstanding
|
March 27, 2008
|
Oak Farm Junior School
|
355
|
Requires Improvement
|
October 31, 2017
|
Pentland Field School
|
126
|
Good
|
January 10, 2018
|
Pield Heath House RC School
|
96
|
Outstanding
|
February 26, 2014
|
Rabbsfarm Primary School
|
598
|
Good
|
July 2, 2016
|
RNIB Sunshine House School and Children's Home
|
41
|
Outstanding
|
July 8, 2014
|
Ruislip Gardens Primary School
|
476
|
Requires Improvement
|
March 29, 2017
|
Ryefield Primary School
|
496
|
Good
|
October 17, 2017
|
Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School
|
681
|
Outstanding
|
February 6, 2013
|
St Andrew’s CofE Primary School
|
232
|
Good
|
February 8, 2011
|
St Bernadette Catholic Primary School
|
466
|
Good
|
January 22, 2014
|
St Catherine Catholic Primary School
|
242
|
Good
|
October 23, 2014
|
St Martin’s Church of England Primary School
|
103
|
Good
|
June 13, 2018
|
St Mary’s Catholic Primary School
|
255
|
Outstanding
|
May 3, 2012
|
St Swithun Wells Catholic Primary School
|
229
|
Outstanding
|
December 12, 2012
|
The Hall School
|
57
|
Requires Improvement
|
February 27, 2018
|
The Harefield Academy
|
933
|
Requires Improvement
|
July 8, 2015
|
The Young People’s Academy
|
64
|
Good
|
March 21, 2018
|
The Willows School
|
27
|
Good
|
September 21, 2016
|
Warrender Primary School
|
249
|
Good
|
November 28, 2011
|
Whitehall Junior School
|
414
|
Good
|
September 16, 2014
|
Whiteheath Infant and Nursery School
|
331
|
Outstanding
|
May 11, 2007
|
Wood End Park Academy
|
991
|
Good
|
May 15, 2013
|
Yeading Junior School
|
506
|
Good
|
October 23, 2013
|
Yeading Infant and Nursery
|
472
|
Good
|
October 2, 2013
|
Tarbiyyah Primary School
|
163
|
Requires Improvement
|
December 13, 2016