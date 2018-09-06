Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parents of children starting primary school in Hillingdon this month can rejoice at the positive Ofsted reports in the area.

Following the education watchdogs latest inspections, a majority of the primary schools across Hillingdon have been awarded satisfying classifications.

Most of the schools who have had an Ofsted inspection have been graded as 'good', and 11 primary schools received the highly regarded ‘outstanding’ grade. There are currently no schools listed as ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted in Hillingdon.

A newly opened primary school is performing to the best standard, whilst others have improved their overall performance dramatically.

(Image: TMS)

Built on a former RAF site in Uxbridge, John Locke Academy, on Bader Way, brilliantly received an 'outstanding' award in every category at their first ever inspection last year .

Grange Park Junior School has triumphantly jumped to a ‘good’ rating after being awarded ‘satisfactory’ and ‘requires improvements’ in previous years.

Head teacher Sophia Shaikh believes she is blessed to work with her senior leaders and staff who have taken on board all the new initiatives introduced, she says: "Everyone is willing to go the extra mile, there is no room for complacency and we never, ever give up.

"These children get one chance and we do everything we can to improve their life chances.

"We value parent collaboration and a partnership with parents who work hard to provide for and support their pupils. Parent meetings and workshops are an integral part of how we work in unity.

"We are all willing to try new ways of working to prepare our pupils for the future."

(Image: Chris Berry)

Following an Ofsted inspection in April 2017 Charville Academy has also improved their rating from 'requires improvement' to 'good'.

The inspection states: "The headteacher, together with other senior leaders, has worked diligently to improve the quality of teaching and learning across the school since its last inspection.

"Teaching, learning and assessment are now good. Consequently, pupils make good progress in a wide range of subjects."

The report also spoke highly of the students at Charville Academy stating they are an asset to the school, the report says: "They are well behaved, considerate and respectful.

"Pupils have a good understanding of the school’s values and display this in their behaviour around the school and towards one another."

However, it’s not great news for all of the boroughs educational institutions as seven primary schools are currently graded as ‘requires improvement’.

This includes Oak Farm Junior School who have dropped to a lower status after being awarded ‘good’ in their previous two reports.

(Image: Zoe Drewett)

These are the current Ofsted ratings for every primary school in Hillingdon