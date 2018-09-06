Parents of children starting primary school in Hillingdon this month can rejoice at the positive Ofsted reports in the area.

Following the education watchdogs latest inspections, a majority of the primary schools across Hillingdon have been awarded satisfying classifications.

Most of the schools who have had an Ofsted inspection have been graded as 'good', and 11 primary schools received the highly regarded ‘outstanding’ grade. There are currently no schools listed as ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted in Hillingdon.

A newly opened primary school is performing to the best standard, whilst others have improved their overall performance dramatically.

Ofsted reports in Hillingdon are 'good'

Built on a former RAF site in Uxbridge, John Locke Academy, on Bader Way, brilliantly received an 'outstanding' award in every category at their first ever inspection last year .

Grange Park Junior School has triumphantly jumped to a ‘good’ rating after being awarded ‘satisfactory’ and ‘requires improvements’ in previous years.

Head teacher Sophia Shaikh believes she is blessed to work with her senior leaders and staff who have taken on board all the new initiatives introduced, she says: "Everyone is willing to go the extra mile, there is no room for complacency and we never, ever give up.

"These children get one chance and we do everything we can to improve their life chances.

"We value parent collaboration and a partnership with parents who work hard to provide for and support their pupils. Parent meetings and workshops are an integral part of how we work in unity.

"We are all willing to try new ways of working to prepare our pupils for the future."

Charville Academy, Hayes, have increased their Ofsted rating

Following an Ofsted inspection in April 2017 Charville Academy has also improved their rating from 'requires improvement' to 'good'.

The inspection states: "The headteacher, together with other senior leaders, has worked diligently to improve the quality of teaching and learning across the school since its last inspection.

"Teaching, learning and assessment are now good. Consequently, pupils make good progress in a wide range of subjects."

The report also spoke highly of the students at Charville Academy stating they are an asset to the school, the report says: "They are well behaved, considerate and respectful.

"Pupils have a good understanding of the school’s values and display this in their behaviour around the school and towards one another."

However, it’s not great news for all of the boroughs educational institutions as seven primary schools are currently graded as ‘requires improvement’.

This includes Oak Farm Junior School who have dropped to a lower status after being awarded ‘good’ in their previous two reports.

Children and teachers at John Locke Academy on the former RAF Uxbridge base in Hillingdon Hill now named St Andrew's Park

These are the current Ofsted ratings for every primary school in Hillingdon

Name of Primary School

Number of Pupils

Latest Rating

Last Inspection

Belmore Primary Academy

655

Good

July 3, 2014

Bishop Winnington-Ingram CofE Primary School

374

Good

April 27, 2016

Botwell House catholic Primary School

708

Good

September 17, 2014

Brookside Primary School

485

Requires Improvement

February 1, 2017

Charville Academy

603

Good

April 25, 2017

Coteford Junior School

280

Good

June 24, 2015

Cowley St Laurence CofE Primary School

464

Good

July 3, 2013

Cranford Park Academy

965

Good

June 20, 2013

Dr Triplett’s CofE Primary School

457

Good

June 23, 2016

Field End Junior School

391

Requires Improvement

April 17, 2018

Glebe Primary School

561

Good

June 11, 2015

Grange Park Junior School

403

Good

January 21, 2016

Grange Park Infant and Nursery School

434

Good

November 20, 2014

Grangewood School

99

Outstanding

June 26, 2014

Guru Nanak Sikh Academy

1567

Good

June 10, 2014

Harefield Junior School

296

Outstanding

May 14, 2008

Harmondsworth Primary School

232

Good

January 31, 2012

Hayes Park School

728

Good

June 19, 2013

Hedgewood School

148

Good

December 11, 2012

Hewens Primary School

460

Good

June 2, 2015

Hillside Junior School

231

Good

November 23, 2010

Hillside Infant School

237

Good

May 9, 2018

Holy Trinity CofE Primary School

227

Good

November 21, 2017

John Locke Academy

262

Outstanding

May 23, 2017

Lady Bankes Infant School

353

Outstanding

July 7, 2015

Laurel Lane Primary School

409

Good

June 6, 2017

Meadow High School

224

Good

October 22, 2013

Minet Junior School

468

Good

September 24, 2015

Moorcroft School

68

Good

November 26, 2014

Nanaksar Primary School

200

Good

June 24, 2015

Oak Farm Infant School

353

Outstanding

March 27, 2008

Oak Farm Junior School

355

Requires Improvement

October 31, 2017

Pentland Field School

126

Good

January 10, 2018

Pield Heath House RC School

96

Outstanding

February 26, 2014

Rabbsfarm Primary School

598

Good

July 2, 2016

RNIB Sunshine House School and Children's Home

41

Outstanding

July 8, 2014

Ruislip Gardens Primary School

476

Requires Improvement

March 29, 2017

Ryefield Primary School

496

Good

October 17, 2017

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School

681

Outstanding

February 6, 2013

St Andrew’s CofE Primary School

232

Good

February 8, 2011

St Bernadette Catholic Primary School

466

Good

January 22, 2014

St Catherine Catholic Primary School

242

Good

October 23, 2014

St Martin’s Church of England Primary School

103

Good

June 13, 2018

St Mary’s Catholic Primary School

255

Outstanding

May 3, 2012

St Swithun Wells Catholic Primary School

229

Outstanding

December 12, 2012

The Hall School

57

Requires Improvement

February 27, 2018

The Harefield Academy

933

Requires Improvement

July 8, 2015

The Young People’s Academy

64

Good

March 21, 2018

The Willows School

27

Good

September 21, 2016

Warrender Primary School

249

Good

November 28, 2011

Whitehall Junior School

414

Good

September 16, 2014

Whiteheath Infant and Nursery School

331

Outstanding

May 11, 2007

Wood End Park Academy

991

Good

May 15, 2013

Yeading Junior School

506

Good

October 23, 2013

Yeading Infant and Nursery

472

Good

October 2, 2013

Tarbiyyah Primary School

163

Requires Improvement

December 13, 2016