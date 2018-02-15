The video will start in 8 Cancel

A taxi driver killed in a drive-by shooting has been named.

Scotland Yard is confident the man is Bulent Kabala, and believe he was the victim of a "targeted hit" when he was repeatedly shot on Monday night (February 12) .

He was driving a silver Mercedes which he used as a taxi driver when he was confronted by number of suspects from a nearby blue van.

Officers, including specialist firearms officers, were called to Mount Pleasant, at the junction with Edgeworth Road, in Barnet, at 11.44pm.

The victim was treated by London Ambulance Service paramedics and London Air Ambulance colleagues, but 41-year-old from Enfield was pronounced dead at the scene 31 minutes later.

Officers are trying to establish why the victim got out of his car as he drove around a roundabout, and are appealing for people with information to help with their investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Noel McHugh of the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command, who is leading the murder probe, said: "Our investigation is in its early stages, but everything would suggest that this was a targeted 'hit'.

(Image: Met Police)

"I want to build up a picture of why someone would have wanted to kill Bulent Kabala.

"Bulent was driving a silver Mercedes, which he had been using in his work as a taxi driver.

"For some reason, Bulent appears to have got out of his car having started to negotiate a roundabout when a number of suspects got out of a blue van and several shots were fired, fatally wounding Bulent."

The suspects then got back into the van and drove from the scene in the direction of Edgeworth Road, turning right into Park Road, DCI McHugh said.

Appealing for help, he continued: "It is vital that we hear from anyone who witnessed this incident, and from anyone who can help us understand more about Bulent's life and the people he associated with.

"Any fragment of information could assist the investigation. Please do not assume that we already have your information.

"I understand that some people may be reluctant to call police, but we urgently need your assistance in building up a picture of Bulent's life and the events surrounding his death.

"Your call will be treated in the strictest of confidence."

(Image: Google Maps)

Formal identity is yet to take place, but Mr Kabala's next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination is due to be held on Thursday (February 15) at Northwick Park mortuary.

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information can contact the incident room on 020 8785 8099 or tweet @MetCC. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

