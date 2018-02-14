The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A taxi driver has died after a drive-by shooting, which saw suspects approach him in a van before firing shots at the victim.

The Metropolitan Police has said it needs "any fragment of information" about the incident in Barnet in which a 41-year-old man was killed.

Police were called at 11.44pm on Monday (February 12) to Mount Pleasant, at the junction with Edgeworth Road, to reports of shots having been fired.

Officers, including a specialist firearms team, attended the scene and found the man having suffered gunshot wounds.

But despite the best efforts of London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance medics, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.15am.

'Number of leads'

Detective Chief Inspector Noel McHugh from the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command said: "Our investigation is in its early stages but already we are pursuing a number of leads.

"We believe the victim was driving a silver Mercedes, which he had been using in his work as a taxi driver.

"He was approached by the occupants of a blue van; a number of suspects then got out and fired at the victim, who had also got out of his vehicle."

(Image: Google Maps)

DCI McHugh added: "The suspects then got back into the vehicle and fled the scene in the direction of Edgeworth Road, turning right into Park Road.

"It is critical that we hear from anyone who witnessed this incident; any fragment of information could be vital to our investigation. Please do not assume that we already have your information."

The victim's next of kin have been informed but the man has not yet been formally identified.

A crime scene remains in place, with some limited local road closures remaining. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

No arrests have been made since the incident, a post mortem examination will take place in due course.

Anyone with information can contact the incident room on 0208 785 8099 or tweet @MetCC. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .