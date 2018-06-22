The video will start in 8 Cancel

A baby boy who was seriously injured during a knife attack in Feltham is still in a critical condition, nearly three weeks after the horrific double stabbing.

The boy, who is just 11-months old, and his 32-year-old mother, were the victims of a knife attack on the Oriel estate. The woman suffered minor and non-life changing injuries.

Police and paramedics were called to the Oriel estate at around 7.10pm on Monday (June 4) after neighbours heard “blood curdling” screams coming from inside the family home.

A large-scale man hunt took place immediately after the attack, but 25-year-old Rehan Khan from Feltham later handed himself into a police station and has since been charged with two counts attempted murder.

He has since appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' court where he was remanded in custody.

His next court appearance will be at the Old Bailey on July 5.