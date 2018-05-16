The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has been arrested in connection with a 20-year-old man stabbed in South Ruislip near Asda on Tuesday night (May 15), Metropolitan Police confirmed.

The victim was found with critical stab injuries in Victoria road at around 9pm.

He was rushed to hospital by London Ambulance Service where he is said to be fighting for his life on Wednesday (May 16).

His next of kin have been informed.

Metropolitan Police confirmed a man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the attack in in The Fairway, Ruislip at 12.30pm on Wednesday.

A Met spokesman said: "Police were called shortly after 9pm on Tuesday to reports of a male suffering from stab injuries on Victoria Road.

"London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance also attended.

"A 20-year-old man was taken to a central London hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

"At approximately 12.30pm on Wednesday (May 16), a male was arrested in The Fairway, Ruislip on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody."

Police continue to make enquiries into the stabbing.