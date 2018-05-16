The video will start in 8 Cancel

A young man is fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed multiple times during a brutal attack in Ruislip on Tuesday (May 15).

Police were called at around 9pm to reports of a man, believed to be in his 20s, suffering from multiple stab injuries in Victoria Road, near the South Ruislip Asda.

Officers from Met Police , paramedics from London Ambulance Service and an air ambulance rushed to the scene and found the victim in a critical condition.

The young man remains fighting for his life on Wednesday (May 16).

There have been no arrests after the attack and officers continue to investigate.

Victoria Road was closed in both directions by Asda whilst officers dealt with the incident.

Motorists were advised to seek alternative routes and bus routes were diverted while a police cordon remained in place at the scene.

(Image: ‎Péter Bognár‎)

Appealing for witnesses to come forward on Wednesday (May 16), a spokesman for Hillingdon Police said they have been dealing with a "major incident".

He said: "Response team 5 have been dealing with a major incident in South Ruislip last night.

"Can everyone who witnessed this please come forward and call 101. Thank you for your help."