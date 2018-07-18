The video will start in 8 Cancel

A suspect who attacked a woman in broad daylight just yards away from a school in Uxbridge is still at large 24 hours after the sex attack.

On Tuesday (July 17), police were called to reports of a sexual assault which took place at around 9.47am in Cowley Road, yards away from Whitehall Junior School.

A woman in her 40s said she was attacked near the junction with Cotswold Close after being approached by a man walking along the road, which goes along Fray's River.

A police cordon remained in place in Uxbridge throughout Tuesday, and officers were seen with a forensic team as an investigation into the attack continued.

Speaking to getwestlondon on Wednesday (July 18), a police spokesman said there have been no arrests and said a description of the suspect could not be released at this time.

Detectives from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating.

A spokesman for Met Police said on Tuesday: "Detectives are investigating a sexual assault that took place around 9.47am on Tuesday on Cowley Road, near the junction with Cotswold Close.

"The victim, a woman in her 40s, alleged she was sexually assaulted after being approached by a man whilst walking along the location.

"No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing."