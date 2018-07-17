The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police are investigating a sex attack which took place in Uxbridge earlier today (Tuesday, July 17).

At around 10am, police were called to reports of a sexual assault taking place in Cowley Road, near the junction with Cotswold Close and yards away from Whitehall Junior School.

A police cordon near Fray's River was in place throughout Tuesday as forensic officers and officers from the Met Police remained at the scene.

The victim, a woman in her 40s, said the sexual assault took place at 9.47am after she was approached by a man walking along the road.

Detectives from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating. No arrests have been made, a police spokesman told getwestlondon.

He said: "Detectives are investigating a sexual assault that took place around 9.47am on Tuesday on Cowley Road, near the junction with Cotswold Close.

"The victim, a woman in her 40s, alleged she was sexually assaulted after being approached by a man whilst walking along the location."

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.