Three men have been arrested - with another suspect still at large - after a police chase involving a helicopter and dog unit in Ealing on Monday (June 4).

At around 12.56pm, a car failed to stop in Hounslow and a local officer began pursuing the car, which had four suspects inside and was believed to be involved in a burglary.

The police chase came into Ealing before the car stopped in Ealing Park Gardens, at the junction with Windmill Road, where the four suspects left the car.

Officers arrested one suspect at the scene while other officers, including a dog unit and police helicopter, were called on to help find the three outstanding suspects.

A spokesman said: “After a search of the area officers arrested a further two males and found what they believe to be a quantity of stolen property from in the boot of the suspects' vehicle.”

Officers continue to search for the fourth suspect, a police spokesman told getwestlondon .

The three suspects have been taken to west London police station while the investigation continues.