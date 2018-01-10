The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 20-year-old man charged with the murder of a teenage boy in East Acton is set to appear on trial at the Old Bailey on April 9.

Sakariya Gasar, of Waverly Avenue, Wembley, was charged on October 19 with the murder of Mahad Hussain Ali, who was fatally attacked on June 29.

The 18-year-old was found stabbed outside a party in Coronation Road at around 2.35am.

Paramedics rushed Mahad to a central London hospital, where he died two hours later at 4.33am.

A post-mortem examination carried out at Uxbridge Mortuary found the cause of death to be stab wounds to his chest and abdomen.

Gasar was arrested on October 18 on suspicion of murder and appeared at Ealing Magistrates' Court on October 19 after he was charged.

Three other people were previously arrested in connection with Mahad's murder in East Acton.

A 41-year-old and 21-year-old man were arrested on June 29 and July 2 respectively on suspicion of murder.

On July 6, a 26-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

All three were subsequently released under investigation.

