A 68-year-old man on his way home from shopping was punched and had his wallet stolen during a violent street robbery in Acton .

Police have made an appeal for help after the incident, which took place on Tuesday January 23 at around 1.10pm.

The victim was walking home after visiting shops in Acton High Street when he began being followed.

He was then hit by a robber who stole his wallet, a Metropolitan Police spokesman said.

Police described the suspect as a man aged between 40 and 50, wearing a dark hooded jumper and scarf.

PC Tom Henley, from Ealing CID, has urged anyone with information to come forward.

(Image: Met Police)

PC Henley said: “The CCTV footage we have is of a good quality and plainly reveals the suspect's face. Do you recognise this man?

“He may well be local to the area and I would urge anyone with information to tell police immediately.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to report it to police by calling 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

