An adorable puppy who was tied to a lamppost and abandoned with surgical pins embedded in his broken leg is now looking for a forever home.

Bob the Staffordshire Bull Terrier was discovered by a passer-by who immediately rang the RSPCA 's rescue team.

It soon became clear that the puppy was abandoned mid-treatment and it is now feared his leg could be infected.

But luckily after being cared for by RSPCA workers based in Putney, in south-west London, Bob - who was found in a park in Stockwell, in south London - is on his way to make a full recovery and is looking for a new family to look after him.

(Image: RSPCA)

"We'll never truly know why Bob was abandoned mid-treatment and he still has pins from that operation on his fractured leg," said RSPCA's Putney Animal Hospital clinical director Jules Bancroft.

"We’re concerned there’s infection around one of the main pin sites."

After receiving immediate treatment at the hospital in Clarendon Drive, Bob is now settling in at one of the charity's centres in Godstone, Surrey.

(Image: RSPCA)

"Bob is still a young and energetic puppy with a bright mind. He’s a great dog, very clever and a quick learner," animal care assistant Emily Jefferson added.

"He knows a handful of tricks but is eager to learn more and would benefit from training.

"Training classes will help build his confidence with new surroundings and will help to build a bond with his new owner."

(Image: RSPCA)

The bouncy Staffie is now looking for new parents to give him the much needed TLC he deserves.

"Poor Bob can be a little unsure of new people and new objects so he needs a new owner who will be patient and help him learn about the big wide world," Emily continued.

"He is really fun-loving pup who enjoys a fuss and a cuddle.

"He has a big heart and a lot of love to give even after all he's been through."

She added that staff believe Bob will be happy to live with another dog and older children but he may struggle to behave around cats.

If you think you can be Bob's future mum or dad, ring the RSPCA's animal centre in South Godstone on 0300 123 0741.