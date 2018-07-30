Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An eight-week-old puppy who was found dumped in a box in Hanwell Cemetery during one of the hottest weeks on record was rescued by a kind-hearted member of the public last week.

Mia, a cross-breed only two month's old, was found by a person who was walking through Hanwell Cemetery on Monday (July 23), when scorching temperatures reached 31 degrees.

The eight-week-old was handed into a local veterinary clinic who called the RSPCA, who is now investigating and is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

RSPCA inspector Mike Beaman, who is leading the investigation, said: “This little pup was found with a blue blanket inside a white cardboard box marked 'Fragile'. She'd been left in a cemetery.

(Image: RSPCA)

“A short note was left with her explaining that she was eight-week-old, a cross-breed and hadn't had any vaccinations. She was found at around lunchtime by a member of the public.

“Goodness knows how long she'd been in that box but, in this heat, it's incredible that she was okay.”

Mia is now being looked after by staff at RSPCA Putney Animal Hospital and Mr Beaman is keen to find out if anyone knows where she may have come from or if anyone saw anything suspicious at the time.

He added: “It’s completely irresponsible to abandon a pup of this age in this way, particularly during this heatwave which is so dangerous for animals,” Inspector Beaman added.

“Anyone who can assist in our enquiries should call our appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

(Image: RSPCA)

The number of abandoned animals taken in by the charity also peaked in June last year, with 850 dumped pets rescued.

Calls to the charity about abandoned animals in London in summer also reached a peak of 892 last year - the highest figure nationally.

Summer is the busiest season for the charity and the warmer months of 2017 saw more one call about dumped pets every 12 minutes to its 24-hour emergency hotline about dumped pets.