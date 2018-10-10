Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Several gunshots fired in the middle of Southall may have been fired by two people riding on a moped, according to people who work near the scene.

Bullet holes were found at a shop window in Abbotts Road, just off The Broadway, at 8.40pm last night (October 9) by police .

Arif Siddiqui the owner of Pizzeria Hut, which is opposite the damaged shop, told GetWestLondon he was called by his wife to help her close after the shooting.

“When I came back to close the shop there were six or seven holes in the glass on the barber shop and police blocked everything for their investigations,” said the 50-year-old.

“Somebody told me last night there were two people on a bike or moped with helmets on and they fired the shots and went.

“But nobody was inside the shop.”

His wife Hina Arif, 39, was working alone on the computer in the back room of the takeaway when the shots were fired and thought the “loud noises” were fireworks, maybe for Diwali .

“I have a heart condition but I didn’t know, and then one customer said there was maybe a shooting, I wanted to go home because I was scared,” said the mother-of-three who co-owns the business.

“The police officer came but I said because I am not at the door [on the shop floor] and I am inside I didn’t know.

“I was inside praying and reading the holy book.”

Ali Saiid, who works at Taste of Lahore just yards away from the scene, said a delivery driver told him he saw two people on a moped or bike with no licence plate around the time of the shooting.

Police have been to visit Gourmet of London on The Broadway to check their CCTV, a member of staff said.

Officers do not have a fresh update on the investigation’s progress but confirmed no arrests have been made and no injuries have been reported.

According to Twitter account VisitSouthall, police had cordoned off part of the Broadway near Abbotts Road. The account also said a barber's shop was the target of the gunfire.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information is asked to call West Area Command Unit on 101 quoting reference CAD7486/9OCT.