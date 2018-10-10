The video will start in 8 Cancel

Gunshots were fired in the centre of Southall last night (October 9).

Police were called to The Broadway at 8.42pm to reports of more than one shot fired.

Officers found a ‘commercial premises’ had gunshots through its window but no injuries were reported.

According to Twitter account VisitSouthall, police had cordoned off part of the Broadway near Abbotts Road. The account also said a barber's shop was the target of the gunfire.

Police are still looking into the incident and have not yet made any arrests.

This shooting comes just a little more than a week after a man reportedly ‘bled heavily’ in a street fight in Southall in the early hours of the morning.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information is asked to call West Area Command Unit on 101 quoting reference CAD7486/9OCT.

You can remain anonymous when reporting details to the police.