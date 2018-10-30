Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Highgate Cemetery lies across the boroughs of Islington, Camden and Haringey and is the most star-studded cemetery in London.

Split into west and east parts, it is home to around 53,000 graves and among the 170,000 said to be buried there, there are many celebrities.

Philosophers, artists and even rock stars have been laid to rest in the iconic cemetery which opened in 1839 as a solution to London's overcrowded inner city graveyards.

Author of the Communist Manifesto, Karl Marx, novelist George Eliot and more recently rock star Gene Simmons are just a few of the really famous people to be buried there.

These really famous people are all buried in Highgate Cemetery

Karl Marx

(1818-1883)

German philosopher, economist, historian, political theorist and journalist. His most famous works are Das Kapital and the The Communist Manifesto.

His tomb lies in the Eastern part of Highgate cemetery.

George Eliot

(1819-1880)

Mary Anne Evans was better known by her pen name, George Eliot. She was a poet and author who rose to fame with her novel Middlemarch.

Christina Rossetti

(1830-1894)

Daughter of Italian poet and scholar Gabriele Rossetti, who emigrated to England in 1824, she was recognised as a talented writer in her own right and wrote romantic poems.

Henry Moore

(1898-1986)

His large and semi-abstract sculptures often of human figures are located around the world as public works of art.

William Friese Greene

(1855-1921)

British portrait photographer and prolific inventor he invented several cameras and helped pioneer motion pictures.

Anna Mahler

(1904-1988)

She was a celebrated sculptor and daughter of Austrian composer Gustav Mahler

Patrick Caulfield

(1936-2005)

Pop artist famous for his bold and bright canvases which combined photorealism with pared-down domestic scenes.

His gravestone is a work of art in itself, with the word "dead" delicately carved out in geometric stone along the top of it.

Malcom Mclaren

(1946-2010)

Impresario, rock-artist, clothes designer and boutique owner he was best known for promoting and managing bands such as the New York Dolls and the Sex Pistols.

Douglas Adams

(1952-2001)

Author of the cult sci-fi novel the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. Fans of the book to this day leave pens at the foot of Adams' grave in Highgate cemetery.

Gene Simmons

(1949-2010)

The Israeli-American rock and roll star was best known as the bassist and co-lead singer of the band Kiss. On stage he took on the persona of "The Demon" and was also referred to as "The God of Thunder" and "Dr Love."