Whether you're born and bred there or it was your first home when you moved to the big city, people can be precious over the borough they live in.

Some Londoners will never stray from the safety of their home area while when it comes to searching for a new house, others simply refuse to venture across the other side of the river.

From Hackney in the north to Wandsworth in the south and Tower Hamlets in the east to Hammersmith in the west, while all of London's boroughs are unique and quirky in their own right, it's safe to say we tend to prefer one to the other.

So, if we are all so protective of where we are from and live, what does YOUR borough really say about you?

Our lovely friends at Airtasker have done some research to figure out which parts of London attract certain types of people - from the party animals to the most vain.

Since launching in the UK earlier this year, outsourcing platform has 'kept tabs' on what tasks Londoners are posting, uncovering the most interesting things your borough's habits say about you and where you live.

So, sit back, enjoy and prepare to get into some heated debates with your mates who live on the other side of the river.

The biggest party animals

1. Lambeth

2. Tower Hamlets

3. Hackney

The messiest

1. Hackney

2. Islington

3. Southwark

The most vain

1. Kensington and Chelsea

2. The City of London

3. Islington

The clumsiest

1. Lambeth

2. Greenwich

3. Ealing

Most pampered pets

1. Lewisham

2. Wandsworth

3. Camden

The most eager to learn a language

1. Ealing

2. Barnet

3. Islington

The biggest tech geeks

1. Tower Hamlets

2. Southwark

3. Wandsworth

The technophobes

1. Hackney

2. Kensington and Chelsea

3. Lambeth

The unhappy workers

1. Hackney

2. Barnet

3. Lewisham

The busiest

1. Hackney

2. Tower Hamlets

3. Islington

The least busy

1. Sutton

2. Kingston

3. Harrow