Citadel Festival is returning in 2018 to a new location and visitors are looking for last minute travel options.

The trip into the city doesn't have to be expensive and discounts/deals and cashbacks can all be used to save some extra cash.

Citadel has been moved from Victoria Park, to make way for All Points East Festival , where it will join sister festival Lovebox at the new venue in West London.

Julian Bell, leader of Ealing Council says: "I am delighted to welcome the Lovebox and Citadel Festivals to the borough this summer. Rightly recognised as among the very best anywhere across the capital and beyond, these festivals will boast acclaimed, international artists and a vibrant atmosphere for the many thousands of fans attending.

Now, here are great deals we found to get you and your friends there with a little extra cash.

Cheap train tickets

TravelSupermarket.com are amongst booking websites to get a good deal at the moment.

When heading to Lovebox- it may be worth checking out any last minute deals here on their website, where it states you can save anything up to £146 (dependent on booking date).

When booking at TravelSupermarket customers do not get charged a booking fee or a credit card fee.

Trainline customers can now book their travel with online cashback website Quidco- where they can pick up a £15 bonus.

New Quidco customers can buy their ticket (minimum of £10), and then Quidco will reward you with the £15 straight into your new account.

Then, if travelling by coach- there are also ways of saving some money on the trip.

Cheap National Express offers

National Express travellers can make use of savings over on their website with another deal with Quidco.

Book a coach trip to London through the cashback website here, and you can earn £15 back.

Join Quidco completely free Click ' Book my travel ' to be taken to the National Express site via Quidco Spend £10+ on any booking Receive £15 cashback from Quidco within 2 weeks!

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from citadel.frontgatetickets.com or seetickets.com.