Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Travel into the city can sometimes be pretty expensive.

Whether going by train/bus or flight it's important to check for the best deals- there are plenty of booking sites to choose from.

But, when scouring the internet for the best offers on travel to this year's Lovebox Festival - the TravelSupermarket, Trainline and National Express services into London were up there with the best.

London's own festival this year will take place- with the likes of Skepta, N.E.R.D and Childish Gambino all part of the mega line up.

Now, here are great deals we found to get you and your friends there with a little extra cash.

(Image: Virgin Trains)

TravelSupermarket.com are amongst booking websites to get a good deal at the moment.

When heading to Lovebox- it may be worth checking out any last minute deals here on their website, where it states you can save anything up to £146 (dependent on booking date).

And remember, when booking at TravelSupermarket customers do not get charged a booking fee or a credit card fee.

(Image: TravelSupermarket)

Trainline customers can now book their travel with online cashback website Quidco- where they can pick up a £15 bonus.

New Quidco customers can buy their ticket (minimum of £10), and then Quidco will reward you with the £15 straight into your new account.

Then, if travelling by coach- there are also ways of saving some money on the trip.

National Express travellers can make use of savings over on their website with another deal with Quidco.

Book a coach trip to London through the cashback website here, and you can earn £15 back.

Join Quidco completely free Click ' Book my travel ' to be taken to the National Express site via Quidco Spend £10+ on any booking Receive £15 cashback from Quidco within 2 weeks!

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here