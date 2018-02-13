Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lovebox Festival have announced their 2018 lineup with headline sets from Skepta and Childish Gambino.

The annual music event will return on July 13-14 at new location Gunnersbury Park in West London.

Skepta will top the bill at Lovebox 2018 on Friday July 13. He was recently announced as a Parklife and Reading and Leeds performer, establishing himself as a festival headliner.

The Mercury winner has found huge commercial success in recent years with LP 'Konnichiwa', which reached number two on the UK albums chart and saw him achieve three BRIT nominations and a Glastonbury Pyramid Stage slot.

Childish Gambino will play his biggest headline show in the UK to date when he tops the bill on Saturday July 14. Despite recently announcing he'll retire the pseudonym, as well as singing a new record deal as Donald Glover, fans can expect to hear tracks from the likes of 'Beacuse the Internet' and 'Camp'.

The lineup is completed by SZA, Anderson .Paak, Vince Staples, Big Boi and The Internet. Other names on the lineup include British based artists DAVE, Jacob Banks, Mabel and Mura Masa.

Julian Bell, leader of Ealing Council says: "I am delighted to welcome the Lovebox and Citadel Festivals to the borough this summer. Rightly recognised as among the very best anywhere across the capital and beyond, these festivals will boast acclaimed, international artists and a vibrant atmosphere for the many thousands of fans attending.

"Gunnersbury Park is a venue with an excellent record of hosting large public events including the London Mela, which has attracted over 90,000 visitors in the past."

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets are now available from See Tickets here or Ticketmaster here

Who's on the lineup?

Friday July 13 - Skepta / Anderson .Paak / SZA / Diplo / Mabel / DAVE / Jacob Banks / Vince Staples / Bicep / Floorplan / Jackmaster / Peggy Gou / Cashmere Cat / Kerri Chandler / Motor City Drum Ensemble / Moxie / MHD / DJ Q

Saturday July 14 - Childish Gambino / Pharrell Williams with N*E*R*D / Annie Mac / Kali Uchis / The Internet / Big Boi / Mura Masa / Action Bronson / Jon Hopkins / Loco Dice / Shy FX / Denis Sulta / Solardo / Belly / Dennis Sulta / Mall Grab / Camelphat / Green Velvet / Black Bear / Tensnake / Casisdead / Krystal Klear / DJ Zinc B2B Special Request / Preditah

