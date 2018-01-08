Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This year Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo is quickly booking up its calendar with some of the biggest artists, and best up and coming acts headlining the stage.

In 2018 Bon Iver will take over the venue for over eight nights in February and March for a mini-residency. He added four dates due to phenomenal demand.

Plus singer-songwriters Jessie Ware and Khalid are playing two dates each, and legends The Human League and Deacon Blue will perform headline sets in late 2018.

Find out below the music schedule for Eventim Apollo in 2018 and how to still get tickets.

Khalid

When: February 14-15

When: February 14-15

Khalid will bring his American Teen Tour to the UK in 2018, including two dates at Eventim Apollo.

The London show will be in support of his debut album American Teen which reached the top 10 in the US and features hit single Young, Dumb & Broke.

In 2017 he won the MTV VMA for Best New Artist, and has since been shortlisted on BBC's Sound of 2018 poll as well as achieving a Grammy Award nomination for Best New Artist.

The R&B singer recently supported Lorde on her UK tour and featured on the remix of her Homemade Dynamite single.

Wild Beasts

When: February 17

Tickets:

Bon Iver

When: February 21-March 5

When: February 21-March 5

Bon Iver will perform a mini-residency when they play eight dates at Hammersmith Apollo in 2018.

After originally announcing four shows, they extended the run due to phenomenal demand.

The shows are in support of recently released third studio album 22, A Million which sees the Canadian group explore a synth-pop driven sound.

Erasure

When: February 23-24

When: February 23-24

Synthpop legends Erasure are heading out on tour in February 2018 for a month-long of live shows.

The award-winning duo have had a successful run so far including five UK number one albums and international success. Their recent effort 'World Be Gone' charted in the UK top 10 and received positive reviews from critics - but fans should be reassured that they can expect to hear classic hits.

D'Angelo

When: March 6

When: March 6

The Grammy winning artist will perform his only UK show at Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo.

Fans of the neo-soul king can expect to hear his greatest hits spanning 23 years.

Following the success of the 1994 single U Will Know he released his acclaimed debut album Brown Sugar.

His 2000 follow-up Voodoo received rave reviews, featured on a number of critics 'Best Of' lists and won the Grammy Award for Best R&B Album.

Both records have since been considered cultural milestones of the neo-soul genre.

Jessie Ware

When: March 28-29

When: March 28-29

Jessie Ware will embark on a UK tour in 2018 in support of her third studio album Glasshouse.

The record received positive reviews from critics and became her third to reach the top 10 in the UK albums chart.

It featured singles including Midnight, Alone and Selfish Love, as well as a collaboration with Paul Buchanan.

The upcoming tour follows a four-date sold out run at Islington Assembly Hall in late 2017, which saw Ware preview the record for fans.

Evanescence

When: April 9

When: April 9

Evanescence are heading out on tour with a full live orchestra in 2018. They added an Eventim Apollo date following a huge demand for tickets.

The shows are in support of Synthesis, their fourth studio album which features previous material reworked with an orchestral arrangement.

Fans can expect to hear Bring Me To Life, Lithium and My Immortal during the live shows.

Bryan Ferry

When: May 3

When: May 3

Bryan Ferry first came to prominence as part of the glam rock group Roxy Music, who became pioneers of the genre.

They paved the way for the punk movements and new wave acts of the 1908s. Alongside his time in Roxy Music, Ferry has sold more than 30 million records worldwide.

As a solo artist he has released 15 studio albums with 2014's Avonmore being the most recent.

Jack Johnson

When: July 6

When: July 6

This upcoming headline London date will be in support of All the Light Above it Too, his seventh studio album.

Released back in September it marked his first new material in four years and reached the top five in the US.

In 2006 he won the Best International Breakthrough award at the BRITs, following the release of In Between Dreams which reached the UK albums top spot and sold 1.5 million copies. He followed it up with three more LPs, two of which also reached the top spot in the UK.

Deacon Blue

When: November 30

When: November 30

Deacon Blue are embarking on the To Be Here Someday Tour in 2018, to celebrate 30 years of the group.

They will play the Hammersmith Apollo for the first time in 10 years, and they're expected to play their biggest hits on the night including Dignity.

However they have also promised fans the setlist will change at each show on the run, which also includes Glasgow, Liverpool and Aberdeen dates.

The Human League

When: December 8

When: December 8

Synth-pop legends The Human League are heading out on tour in 2018, which includes a stop-off at Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo.

In the early 80s the group achieved a platinum selling number one album Dare, which features tracks including Don't You Want Me.

They've previously embarked on a 35th anniversary tour and have since shown no signs of stopping with these latest gigs.

Seating plan

Where is the Hammersmith Apollo?

Getting there

By tube

The nearest tube is Hammersmith (Piccadilly, District and Hammersmith & City lines). The station is wheelchair accessible.

By bus

Buses: 9, 10, 27, 33, 419, 72, H91, 190, 211, 220, 267, 283, 295 and 391. Hammersmith bus station is wheelchair accessible.

