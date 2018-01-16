Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jack White has announced details of a new solo album and two live London shows.

The artist will release his third solo studio LP Boarding House Reach on March 23 via Third Man Records/XL Recordings. He will follow the release with two Hammersmith Eventim Apollo shows.

White will perform at the venue on June 27-28 in support of the album.

He recently released two tracks Respect Commander and Connected by Love as a preview of the record, including a video for the latter.

Across his musical projects, including The White Stripes, The Raconteurs, and The Dead Weather, this marks White's 14th album to date.

The upcoming London shows are currently his only UK headline dates planned for 2018.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Friday, January 26.

Is there a presale?

Yes, fans can register for presale access by 23:59 on Friday, January 19 here.

The verified fan presale will open at 10am on Wednesday, January 24 on Ticketmaster.

